JKBOSE Class 11 Result of Kashmir, Kargil Division Declared

JKBOSE 11th Class exam result of Kashmir and Kargil division declared.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday, 20 April, declared the result of Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11) Annual 2020 exam of Kashmir and Kargil division.
Students who appeared for the Class 11 exam from Kashmir or Kargil division can check their result on JKBOSE's official website: jkbose.ac.in.
Earlier this month, JKBOSE released the results of Class 11 exams of Leh and Jammu division.
Amid surge in daily COVID-19 cases, the J&K Class 10 board exams 2021 have been cancelled, whereas, Class 12 exams have been postponed. All schools, colleges, and coaching centres are directed to remain closed.
"In view of rising cases of COVID-19, Class 10 ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to Class 11 will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in the present exam and internal assessment,” said the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
