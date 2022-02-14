IIT JAM 2022 Results To Be Announced on 22 March

Joint Admission Test for Master's, JAM 2022 was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and all the seven papers were finally over on 13 February 2022.

Various experts have analysed the JAM papers and have released the unofficial answer key as well. The official answer key will be out within a week or two. The results for the JAM 2022 will be announced on 22 March 2022.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website – jam.iitr.ac.in. The answer key for all the seven papers will be released separately.

The response sheet and question paper will also be released with the answer key, which can be used to calculate the JAM score for the time being.