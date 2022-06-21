JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Date, Time, Official Websites Links

Jharkhand JAC 10th and 12th Result 2022 release date and time announced.
As per reports, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the date and time for the Jharkhand Board JAC Results 2022. According to the latest updates, the JAC 10th Result 2022 and JAC 12th Science Result 2022 are most likely to be released on Tuesday, 21 June 2022.
Once released, students will be able to check and download their Jharkhand Board Results by visiting jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
The state education minister confirmed the date and time for the JAC 10th results after the announcement by the JAC authorities.
Students should know that the JAC 10th Result 2022 and JAC 12th Science Result will be declared at 2:30 pm today. There is no update regarding the JAC 12th Result for the Arts and Commerce streams. However, they are expected to be out soon.
JAC 10th Result 2022 Date – 21 June 2022
JAC 10th Result 2022 Time – 2:30 pm
JAC 12th Science Result 2022 – 21 June 2022
JAC 12th Science Result 2022 time – 2:30 pm
JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts and Commerce – To be announced later
The official website for result declaration – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
The overall pass percentage of Class 10 last year was 75.01 percent, which was the highest in the last seven years, while about 57 percent of students passed the intermediate exam in 2019.
