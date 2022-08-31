Jharkhand: Students Tie School Staff to Tree, Beat Them Over Getting Low Marks

Students of a school in Jharkhand's Dumka district allegedly tied up the teachers and staff of a school to a tree and beat them after they received low marks in a practical examination.
(Screengrab: Video accessed by The Quint)
Students of a school in Jharkhand's Dumka district allegedly tied up the teachers and staff of a school to a tree and beat them up over receiving low marks in a practical examination.
After the Jharkhand Academic Council released the Class 9 results on 26 August, some students of a Gopikandar school who received low marks asked their teachers to show them the papers. When the teachers refused, the agitated students tied the school staff to a mango tree located on the institute's premises and thrashed them, while filming the incident.
In response, one of the staffers bound to the tree said, "If we have made a mistake, we will be punished. Whoever has made a mistake will be punished."
Those assaulted by the students have been identified as school teacher Kumar Suman, clerk Soneram Chode, and peon Achantu Mallick.
Dumka Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Karna Satyarthi said that the incident would be investigated by the District Welfare Officer and the block development officer of Gopikandar. He said that they would also investigate whether the students failed due to low marks in practicals or due to some other reason.
The DDC said that the students in question were being identified and that action would be taken against them.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)