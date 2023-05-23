MP Board Result 2023 Date: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result To be Out by 25 May

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be released soon. Details Here.
MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on 25 May 2023.
According to Indian Express, a board official confirmed that the State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the result via press conference. After the results are declared, students can check their result on the official website at mpbse.nic.in.
The MP class 10 board exams were conducted from 1 March to 27 March 2023. The exam duration was of three hours and papers were for the morning shift- 9 AM to 12 PM. Class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 1.
As per other reports, the MP 10th, 12th results 2023 are expected between 23 to 25 May though there is no official confirmation on the same thus candidates must keep an eye on the official website for more updates.
Visit the official MP Board website at mpbse.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the MP Board 10th result 2023 link or MP Board 12th result 2023
You will have to enter your roll number and application number to login
Your MP Board 10th or 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the mark sheet
Take a printout for the future references
