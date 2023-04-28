MP Board Result 2023: 10th, 12th Results to be Out Soon; Steps to Download

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019MP Board Result 2023: 10th, 12th Results to be Out Soon; Steps to Download

MPBSE officials have not made any official announcement for the MP Board class 10 and 12 results 2023 yet.
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

MP Board result 2023 expected soon on mpbse.nic.in

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is most likely to release the MP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2023 soon. As per the local reports, the MP Board 10th, 12th results will released by this week or in the first week of May. After the MP Board Results are announced, students can check the results on the official websites at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Though there has not been any official announcement by the board.

The MP Class 10 board exams were conducted from 1to 27 March while the Class 12 exams were conducted from 2 to 5 April 2023. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the MP Board exams in the year 2023.

Students will have to enter their results by entering their exam roll number and date of birth on the official website. Check below the steps to download the MP Board Result 2023.

How to Download MP Board Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the results link.

  3. You will have to fill in the required credentials.

  4. Your MP Board Result will be displayed on the screen.

  5. You can download the result on the device for future use. 

