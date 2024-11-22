JEE Main 2025 Registration Ends Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Easy Steps to Apply

During the correction window, candidates can modify certain details, including their name, mother's name, father's name, class 10 and 12 details, PAN number, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, PwD status, and signature. Candidates can also change their paper, medium of examination, and preferred exam cities. However, fields such as mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, and photographs cannot be changed.

The JEE Main 2025 session 1 will be held from 22 to 31 January 2025, in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who make changes to their application form during the correction window and find that the application fee has increased must pay the additional amount. The fields will be updated only after the payment. If the fee decreases, the NTA will not issue refunds.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency.