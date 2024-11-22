JEE Main 2025 Registration Ends Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Easy Steps to Apply

advertisement
The National Testing Agency (NTA) closes online applications for JEE Main 2025 session 1 today, 22 November 2024. Candidates who have yet to apply for the JEE Mains exam can submit their forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in before the deadline.
The NTA has confirmed that there will be no extension of the JEE Main application deadline. Candidates who successfully apply before the deadline can make changes to their application form during the correction window, which will be open from 26 to 27 November.
During the correction window, candidates can modify certain details, including their name, mother's name, father's name, class 10 and 12 details, PAN number, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, PwD status, and signature. Candidates can also change their paper, medium of examination, and preferred exam cities. However, fields such as mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, and photographs cannot be changed.
The JEE Main 2025 session 1 will be held from 22 to 31 January 2025, in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who make changes to their application form during the correction window and find that the application fee has increased must pay the additional amount. The fields will be updated only after the payment. If the fee decreases, the NTA will not issue refunds.
For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency.
Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to apply for JEE Main 2025.
Complete the registration process.
Go to the login page.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your application form will open on the screen.
Fill up all the required details.
Upload important documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.
