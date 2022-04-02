JEE Main 2022: NTA Extends Registration Deadline, Check Last Date to Apply

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 registration deadline has been extended by its organising body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), on Friday, 01 April 2022.

Earlier, the last date to apply for JEE Main 2022 was 31 March 2022. However, as per the new notification released by NTA, candidates can now apply for JEE Mains till Tuesday, 05 April 2022.