JEE Main 2022: NTA Extends Registration Deadline, Check Last Date to Apply

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 registration deadline has been extended by its organising body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), on Friday, 01 April 2022.
Earlier, the last date to apply for JEE Main 2022 was 31 March 2022. However, as per the new notification released by NTA, candidates can now apply for JEE Mains till Tuesday, 05 April 2022.
JEE Mains exam is scheduled to be held on 21, 24, 25, 29 April and 01 & 04 2022.
"The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course," reads the official notice released by NTA.
Visit the official website of JEE Mains: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on 'Registration for JEE(Main) 2022'.
A new webpage will open on your screen.
Click on 'New Registration'.
Enter your personal information and register yourself.
Key in your application number and password.
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.
Submit the application form and pay the examination fee.
Save the confirmation page for future reference.
