NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Releases Revised Exam Date, Here Are the Details

Revised date for NCHM JEE 2022 released by NTA
(Photo: iStock)
If reports are to be believed, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the examination date for National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Exam (NCHM-JEE). The exam has been scheduled for 18 June 2022 and it will be conducted in computer-based mode.
The NTA informed earlier that the exams were scheduled to be conducted on 28 May 2022 but considering the representations of students, the date was shifted to 18 June. The applications for NCHM-JEE will be open till 3 May 2022.
As per NTA, "Pursuant to representations from candidates, it has now been decided that the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) 2022 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on the revised date: June 18."
Furthermore, "For any clarifications, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700 or write to NTA at nchm@nta.ac.in."
The interested candidates can fill out the form for NCHM JEE 2022 till 3 May 2022 online. The candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 for the application fee. The reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 450 only. You can fill out the form available on the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
Visit the official website of NCHM JEE" nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the tab 'New registration'.
You will have to fill out your personal details, examination and academic details.
You will have to upload your photo, important documents, and signature.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
You can keep a hard copy for future reference.
Visit the website for any further notifications and update.
