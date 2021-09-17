JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result Expected to be Announced Soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Paper 2 soon. It is conducted for the students who want to apply for B Architecture and B Planning courses.

Candidates who appeared for JEE Main Paper 2 will be able to check their result on its official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA declared the result of JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 on 15 September 2021. It is conducted for B.E./B Tech aspirants.