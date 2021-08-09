JEE Main 2021: NTA Reopens Registration for Session 4, Here's How to Apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 9 August, reopened the online application form for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 4. Registration has opened for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

According to the official notice, "In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from JEE (Main) - 2021 Session - 4."

Students who want to appear for the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 exam can apply online on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.