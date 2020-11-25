First Round of JEE Main 2021 Likely in February Instead of January

The first round of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 could be held in February instead of January, owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, reported news agency PTI. According to the report, apart from the spurt in cases, the fact that engineering admission are still underway for the 2020-21 academic year, have led authorities to mull over the idea.

“As the engineering admission is still underway, it is being considered that JEE-Main of 2021 be pushed to February. This will give a chance to students who were not satisfied with the choice of branch or their score.” An official quoted by PTI

However, an official notification on this matter has not been issued and is likely in a couple of days, the report says.

What is JEE Main?

JEE Main is a competitive entrance examination conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses across the country, including NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes. JEE Main is also the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, which is a specialised entrance exam conducted for admission to IITs.

After being postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exam was held amid opposition from students in September this year.