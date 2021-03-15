JEE Main 2021 March Session Exam Dates Revised, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for 15, 16, 17, and 18 March. The new dates are 16, 17, and 18 March.
The official statement by NTA reads, “The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for March Session in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad from 16 to 18 March 2021.”
NTA has also released the admit card for JEE Main March session. Candidates who are enrolled for the same can download their admit card from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Direct link to download JEE Main 2021 March session admit card.
The March sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The official notification reads that, “It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (BE/B.Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B. Arch) and 2B (B.Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) application process.”
JEE Main 2021 exam has four rounds:
Published: undefined