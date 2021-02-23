JEE Main 2021 Begins Today; Here Are the Important Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 from Tuesday, 23 February. The admit cards for the same were released by NTA on its website on 11 February 2021. Candidates are required to download and take a print out of their admit card.

JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad from 23 to 26 February 2021.