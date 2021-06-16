JEE Main 2021 April, May Exams Likely to Be Held in August: Report

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April and May session were postponed in the view of COVID-19 surge across the country. Apart form JEE, many other professional/ entrance exams were deferred due the pandemic.
However, its conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the revised schedule for April and May session soon. The new date for the same will reportedly be announced by the end of June.
The JEE Main 2021 April and May session exams are likely to be held in August 2021. According to a report by News18, sources in NTA have informed that both the attempts will be conducted in the gap of 20-25 days. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.
Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, IIT Kharagpur also postponed JEE Advanced 2021. It was scheduled to be conducted on 3 July. However, the new dates for the same have not been announced yet. JEE Advanced can be conducted only after the final result announcement of JEE Main 2021.
According to a previous report, the Ministry of Education will also take the decision regarding Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET), after the announcement of CBSE Class-12 assessment criteria.
CBSE's Class 12 final marking criteria was expected to be announced by 14 June, but was delayed till further notice.
However, as of now, no change has been announced in the date of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - UG 2021. It is scheduled for 1 August.
Delay in announcements of the entrance exam dates and assessment criteria of Class 12 have added up to the anxiety of students.
