JEE Main 2021 April, May Exams Likely to Be Held in August: Report

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, IIT Kharagpur also postponed JEE Advanced 2021. It was scheduled to be conducted on 3 July. However, the new dates for the same have not been announced yet. JEE Advanced can be conducted only after the final result announcement of JEE Main 2021.

According to a previous report, the Ministry of Education will also take the decision regarding Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET), after the announcement of CBSE Class-12 assessment criteria.

CBSE's Class 12 final marking criteria was expected to be announced by 14 June, but was delayed till further notice.