NEET, JEE 2021: Final Decision Likely To Be Taken Soon

After many boards have cancelled the Class 12 board exams, students are now waiting for final a decision regarding professional/entrance exams.

However, the government is expected to conduct a meeting soon to take a final decision about professional exams like JEE, NEET, etc.

As per a report by Times of India, a senior education ministry official said, "A review meeting next week will assess the situation. Given the present situation, the NEET-UG is likely to be postponed."

The report further mentioned that the Ministry of Education, after announcing the assessment criteria of CBSE, will also decide on whether to conduct Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

NEET (UG) is an entrance exam conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses.