NTA Reschedules JEE Mains After Aspirants Raise Concerns Over Dates

JEE Main 2022 examination to be held in two sessions. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
After receiving representations from aspirants about Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) dates clashing with their boards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) posted the new schedule on 6 April, Wednesday. The exam has been postponed by almost two months.
The exam, which is held in two sessions, gives students a chance to improve their preparation and appear again. Thousands of students had been campaigning on Twitter saying that the exams clash with their boards and that the gap in between the two sessions is too short, leaving them with hardly any time to prepare.
Students, who had been worried about how they would prepare for both their exams simultaneously, have been thanking the NTA ever since the announcement and referring to it as a 'landmark victory' for students.