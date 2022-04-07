NTA Reschedules JEE Mains After Aspirants Raise Concerns Over Dates

After receiving representations from aspirants about Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) dates clashing with their boards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) posted the new schedule on 6 April, Wednesday. The exam has been postponed by almost two months.

The exam, which is held in two sessions, gives students a chance to improve their preparation and appear again. Thousands of students had been campaigning on Twitter saying that the exams clash with their boards and that the gap in between the two sessions is too short, leaving them with hardly any time to prepare.