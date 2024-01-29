‘Worst Daughter’: 18-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota, Note Found

An 18-year-old JEE aspirant, Niharika Solanki, died by suicide in Kota on Monday, 29 January. Solanki hailed from Kota’s Borkheda and was supposed to appear for the exam on 31 January.

In a purported suicide note left behind by Solanki, she wrote, “Mummy papa I can’t do JEE so I suicide. I am loser. I worst daughter. Sorry mummy, papa. Yahi last option he. (This is the last option.)”

What we know: Kota’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dharamveer Singh, said that Solanki was living with her parents.