'Scared Every Moment': Jamia Students Allege Police Violence Amid Union Stir

According to Advocate Saad Khan, who is part of a legal team that is working to help the detained students, a complaint was filed by the students being held at Okhla Industrial Area Police Station against the police assault.

"Among those detained on Monday, the female students claim they were detained after sundown and slapped by female officers," said Khan. Section 43(5), BNSS bars arresting a woman between sunset and sunrise, except in exceptional circumstances with a judicial magistrate’s prior permission.

These reporters reached out to the Delhi Police but did not receive a response on record.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior police official categorically refuted all claims of manhandling and assault. They called the claims “completely baseless” and added that the police only “dispersed the students, and did not detain women after sundown.”

Advocate Khan, however, alleged that many students, both male and female were kept at Okhla Industrial Area Police Station, until 9 PM, almost three hours after they were picked up from outside the campus.

The police source also stated that the students were picked up because Section 163 was in place.