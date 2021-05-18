Jamia Millia Islamia Commences Admissions Process for Year 2021-22 Last date to fill JMI 2021 admission online application form is 30 June 2021. Published: 18 May 2021, 1:19 PM IST Jamia Millia Islamia 2021 Admission commences. | Get notified on latest news
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday, 17 May, commenced the admissions process for the academic session 2021-22. The University launched the e-prospectus for the same, which can be downloaded from its official website –
jmi.ac.in, and also from portal of the controller of examinations – jmicoe.in Direct link to download JMI 2021-22 prospectus.
Last date to fill the online application form is 30 June 2021. It will be followed by opening of the correction window from 1-5 July 2021.
The University will conduct admissions to a total of 134 courses, including eight new courses introduced from this academic session.
JMI 2021 Admissions: How to Apply Visit the controller of examinations portal – jmicoe.in Click on 'Click here to apply for UG/PG/BTECH/BARCH/ DIP/ADP/PGD(session 2021-22)' You will be directed to a new webpage Click on new registration Register using your relevant details Login using your credentials Fill in the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit. Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies MSc Environmental Science and Management MA Mass Media (Hindi) in the Department of Hindi PG Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English PG Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi MBA (Healthcare and Hospital Management)
The entrance exam for various courses are scheduled to start from 26 July, and will go on till 28 August.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)