JAM 2022: Pay Application Fee by 17 Oct, Correction Window to Open from 20 Oct

JAM 2022: Last date to pay application fee is 17 October.
(Photo: The Quint)
IIT Roorkee has concluded the registration process for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022. Registered candidates can pay their application fee by 17 October 2021, on the official website: jam.iitr.ac.in.
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 for one test paper. However, candidates belonging to reserved category are required to pay Rs 750 for one test paper.
The correction window for JAM 2022 will open from 20 - 25 October 2021. Candidates will be allowed to make changes in the following fields:
Exam City
Gender
Category
PwD/Dyslexic status
Candidate’s Name
DOB
Parent’s/Guardian’s Name
University/College Name
Year of Graduation
Marks/CGPA.
As per the information brochure, the admit card for JAM 2022 will be available on JOAPS portal from 4 January 2022. The admit card will have details like candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, signature and name(s) and code(s) of the test paper(s) applied, along with the name and address of the test centre allotted.
JAM is a computer-based exam conducted for admission to M.Sc. (Two-year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelors Degree Programmes at IITs, and to Integrated PhD programmes at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. Result (merit list) for the same will be declared on 22 March 2022.