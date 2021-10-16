JAM 2022: Pay Application Fee by 17 Oct, Correction Window to Open from 20 Oct

The correction window for JAM 2022 will open from 20 - 25 October.
JAM 2022: Last date to pay application fee is 17 October.

(Photo: The Quint)

IIT Roorkee has concluded the registration process for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022. Registered candidates can pay their application fee by 17 October 2021, on the official website: jam.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 for one test paper. However, candidates belonging to reserved category are required to pay Rs 750 for one test paper.

According to the information brochure, JAM 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 13 February 2022.

JAM 2021: Correction Window

The correction window for JAM 2022 will open from 20 - 25 October 2021. Candidates will be allowed to make changes in the following fields:

  • Exam City

  • Gender

  • Category

  • PwD/Dyslexic status

  • Candidate’s Name

  • DOB

  • Parent’s/Guardian’s Name

  • University/College Name

  • Year of Graduation

  • Marks/CGPA.

As per the information brochure, the admit card for JAM 2022 will be available on JOAPS portal from 4 January 2022. The admit card will have details like candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, signature and name(s) and code(s) of the test paper(s) applied, along with the name and address of the test centre allotted.

About IIT JAM

JAM is a computer-based exam conducted for admission to M.Sc. (Two-year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelors Degree Programmes at IITs, and to Integrated PhD programmes at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. Result (merit list) for the same will be declared on 22 March 2022.

