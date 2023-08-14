'Was His Dream To Study in Jadavpur': Kin of Minor Who Died After Being 'Ragged'

The cries of a distraught mother, who is an ASHA worker, have been piercing the heart of visitors at her home in Ranaghat in West Bengal's Nadia district – nearly 80 kilometres from Kolkata.

Her 17-year-old son reportedly died by suicide on 9 August – less than a week after he enrolled at Kolkata's Jadavpur University – after he was allegedly ragged on campus.

A 22-year-old former student S (name withheld), who graduated in 2022 but was still living on campus, was arrested on 11 August in connection with the case and charged under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Two more students of the university – a second-year economics student and a second-year sociology student – have also been arrested.