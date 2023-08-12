Jadavpur University Fresher Death: Former Student Held, Charged With Murder

What happened: A former student of Jadavpur University (JU) was on Friday, 11 August, was arrested and charged with the murder of a first-year student in the campus.
Swapnodeep Kundu, 18, lost his life after falling from the second-floor balcony of the hostel building. Hailing from Nadia district in West Bengal, Kundu was pursuing his Bengali Honours from the university.
India Today reported that Kundu was heard shouting "I am not gay" repeatedly before his death.
At around 11. 445 pm on Wednesday, 9 August, students in the ‘A’ block of the university’s main hostel rushed out of their rooms after hearing a loud sound. On coming out, they reportedly saw Kundu naked and lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he died, according to The Indian Express.
Who is the accused: The accused, Sourabh Chowdhury, had previously completed his MSc in Mathematics at the university in 2022, but continued to stay at the university hostel.
He was a leader of the leader of the campus’s influential group Democratic Students’ Federation.
What have the cops said: "Swapnodeep's father, Ramprasad Kundu, had submitted a complaint in which he said he believed that some boarders of the main hostel were main hostel were responsible for his son's death," Joint Commisioner of Police (Crime) Sankha Shubra Chakrabarty told The Times of India.
Quoting a police source, the newspaper reported that during the interrogation, Sourabh denied any wrongdoing but said that he was the one who ensured Kundu a place in the hostel.
Sourabh had met Kundu and his father on 3 August at a tea shop in Jadavpur, where he was told that Swapnodeep's name had not figured in the hostel list.
"Sourabh promised to help Swapnodeep's father. He had said that he could stay as a 'guest' of a boarder, for which he took Rs 1,000. He said that as mess committee head, he could ensure a bed, although the university has no 'guest' policy," the source added.
On 6 August, Sourabh led Swapnodeep to room 108, where a second-year student of sociology stayed.
Even Kundu's father in the complaint letter stated that Sourabh and another student were instrumental in getting his son a room at the main hostel, according to The Telegraph.
What has the family said: His family said that Kundu become a victim of ragging. On the day of the incident, Kundu's phone was allegedly snatched and he made several calls to his mother from another student’s phone. He said he was in a sorry state and that he would tell the details later at home, the father told the newspaper.
Kundu's aunt said he was forced to cut his hair as ordered by some of the hostel residents. Kundu's aunt told the newspaper that he was not answering his mother’s phone calls on Wednesday evening. When he did, his phone was allegedly snatched by Sourabh who did not allow him to speak.
“Just when he (Swapnadeep) was telling his mother that he was feeling very scared and his mother asked why, Sourabh snatched his phone and started saying: ‘There is nothing to fear. Swapnadeep is fine’,” Aparna Kundu, the boy's aunt said.
How has the university responded: The university has asked all first-year male boarders of the main hostel to temporarily shift to a new facility after Kundu's death.
"As directed, all undergraduate first year students for the session 2023-24 allotted to A-1 and A-2 blocks of the main hostel are instructed to shift temporarily to the new boys' hostel within today itself," a JU notification issued on Thursday, 10 August, said.
"It is further notified that no passed-out students as well as outsiders are allowed to stay in the hostels with immediate effect. Hostel superintendents are requested to send the names of such passed out students or outsiders, as the case maybe, who does not comply with the said instruction," it added.
Probe panel formed: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday, 11 August, decided to form a high-level committee headed by a former chief justice and present interim vice chancellor of a university to study the issues and come up with suggestions to end the menace of ragging during an emergency meeting of teachers in-charge of anti-ragging squads of universities at Raj Bhavan.
A Raj Bhavan statement said it has been also been decided to put an end to the entry of outsiders on university and college campuses which may lead to physical violence and intimidation of freshers.
It has also been decided to constitute a high-level panl headed by the former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and current interim vice-chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University Subhro Kamal Mukherjee "for a thorough study of the issue" and frame suggestions to put an end to such practices on the campus, the statement said.
