Jadavpur University Fresher Death: Former Student Held, Charged With Murder

On 6 August, Sourabh led Swapnodeep to room 108, where a second-year student of sociology stayed.

Even Kundu's father in the complaint letter stated that Sourabh and another student were instrumental in getting his son a room at the main hostel, according to The Telegraph.

What has the family said: His family said that Kundu become a victim of ragging. On the day of the incident, Kundu's phone was allegedly snatched and he made several calls to his mother from another student’s phone. He said he was in a sorry state and that he would tell the details later at home, the father told the newspaper.

Kundu's aunt said he was forced to cut his hair as ordered by some of the hostel residents. Kundu's aunt told the newspaper that he was not answering his mother’s phone calls on Wednesday evening. When he did, his phone was allegedly snatched by Sourabh who did not allow him to speak.

“Just when he (Swapnadeep) was telling his mother that he was feeling very scared and his mother asked why, Sourabh snatched his phone and started saying: ‘There is nothing to fear. Swapnadeep is fine’,” Aparna Kundu, the boy's aunt said.

How has the university responded: The university has asked all first-year male boarders of the main hostel to temporarily shift to a new facility after Kundu's death.

"As directed, all undergraduate first year students for the session 2023-24 allotted to A-1 and A-2 blocks of the main hostel are instructed to shift temporarily to the new boys' hostel within today itself," a JU notification issued on Thursday, 10 August, said.

"It is further notified that no passed-out students as well as outsiders are allowed to stay in the hostels with immediate effect. Hostel superintendents are requested to send the names of such passed out students or outsiders, as the case maybe, who does not comply with the said instruction," it added.