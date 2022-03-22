ISC Exam 2022: Check the Revised Timetable for Type 3 and 4 Candidates

ISC Exam 2022 revised exam dates are released on the website.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has officially released a revised timetable for ISC Examinations, 2022.
The revised timetable for ISC Exam 2022 is released for Type 3 and Type 4 candidates after it was confirmed that these students can appear for the examination.
The official website contains all the information about the revised timetable and other details. Students are advised to check the site so that they are informed about the examination dates.
Since the revised JEE Main 2022 dates were clashing with the initial ISC Exam 2022 schedule, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE decided to revise the timetable.
Students can read the latest details on the official website cisce.org so that they are updated about the new ISC exam dates.
It is to be noted by the candidates that according to the new ISC Exam 2022 schedule by the CISCE, the Term 2 Examination will be held from 26 April 2022 to 8 June 2022.
Students will be provided 10 minutes to read the question paper. They will receive the exam question papers at 1.50 pm on the examination day.
For more updates on the dates and examination timings, students are requested to check the official website. It has all the rules and regulations about ISC 2022.
The ISC Exam 2022 will end with Business Studies paper on June 8 2022. All the papers will go on for three hours.
Students should take note of the exam dates and timings before the ISC Exam 2022 commences to avoid any confusion later on.
