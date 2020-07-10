ICSE, ISC 2020 Results Released: Rechecking Guidelines & Fees
Online submission of request will remain open for only seven days from the day of result declaration.
Results of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC examinations were declared on Friday, 10 July, at 3 pm by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). Students of both the classes can check their results by logging into the ‘CAREERS’ portal of the council’s official website. They can also receive the results via SMS.
99.33 percent students have passed the 2020 ICSE Class 10 examinations and 96.84 percent of students have passed the 2020 ISC Class 12 examination, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination said on Thursday.
According to the council, around 2,07,902 students had appeared for ICSE, out of which 2,06,525 had been successful in passing the exam. In ISC, around 88,409 appeared for board examinations, out of which 85,611 were successful.
Students who wish to apply for a re-check of their evaluated papers should directly apply on the CISCE website. The following are the guidelines for rechecking answer sheets:
Recheck will be conducted only for those subjects for which written exams have taken place
Recheck charge for ICSE and ISC is Rs 1,000 per paper
Online module for submission of request will remain open for only seven days from the day of result declaration.
