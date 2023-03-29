IP College: After 'Trespassing' Incident, Protesters 'Manhandled', Claim Unions

On Wednesday, 29 March, a day after men allegedly 'tresspassed' and 'harassed' students at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW), protesters who participated in protests organised by All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) were asked to disperse.

DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Today, at around 11 am, around 30 protestors from AISA, who had given a call for a protest yesterday, had gathered at IP College of Women. They were asked to disperse as their protest was declared unlawful and no permission was granted. When they didn't, they were removed from there without the use of any force."

He said that the 26 protesters were released soon after.

Regarding the case, he told The Quint, "Our investigation is ongoing. We are checking the CCTV footage. We have questioned 11 people so far. A few were questioned right after the incident on campus and some were questioned later at night. The culprits will be nabbed as soon as possible."