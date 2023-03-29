IP College: After 'Trespassing' Incident, Protesters 'Manhandled', Claim Unions

Visuals from the protest organised by student groups AISA and SFI on Wednesday.
(Accessed by The Quint)
On Wednesday, 29 March, a day after men allegedly 'tresspassed' and 'harassed' students at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW), protesters who participated in protests organised by All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) were asked to disperse.
DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Today, at around 11 am, around 30 protestors from AISA, who had given a call for a protest yesterday, had gathered at IP College of Women. They were asked to disperse as their protest was declared unlawful and no permission was granted. When they didn't, they were removed from there without the use of any force."
He said that the 26 protesters were released soon after.
Regarding the case, he told The Quint, "Our investigation is ongoing. We are checking the CCTV footage. We have questioned 11 people so far. A few were questioned right after the incident on campus and some were questioned later at night. The culprits will be nabbed as soon as possible."
On Wednesday, AISA said in a statement, "AISA activists called for a protest at 11 am on March 29 demanding accountability on behalf of Delhi police and arrest those involved in the harassment of students. Delhi police showed up and brutally detained several of our activists in the most inhumane way possible. They misbehaved and manhandled several student activists and have shamelessly took them to Burari police station."
In a statement, SFI said, "The protest would not have lasted more than 20 minutes before the police started to detain the women present there. One of our comrades even sustained injuries on their arm. Women are being harassed and mishandled inside campus. And when they decide to register their dissent against it, they are again harassed and mishandled by the police."
The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, during a fest at IP College. Student claimed that men 'climbed walls' and started shouting slogans such as 'Miranda, IP dono humara hai (Miranda and IP both belong to us)'. In October last year, a similar incident took place at Miranda House when men scaled the walls, shouted slogans and harrassed students.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the college authorities. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of FIR along with details of accused arrested and sought details of security arrangements made by Delhi Police and college authorities during the fest.
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said in a statement, "The incident is extremely unfortunate. We have seen a number of cases in the past wherein girl students have been harassed by antisocial elements who have forcibly entered colleges, especially during fest. I have issued notices to Delhi Police and college authorities. The accused must be arrested immediately and action should be taken against persons responsible for lapse in security. Delhi Police and Delhi University must work together to ensure that such incidents never happen again."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)