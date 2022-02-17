Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1,531 Group C Posts

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: istock)
A recruitment drive is being conducted by the Indian Navy to fill 1,531 vacancies in the post of Tradesman (Skilled).
Eligible candidates can visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in, to apply for the same.
The last date to apply for the Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 is 31 March (tentative).
A total of 1,531 posts are up for grabs in the Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022.
Candidates must be 10th pass and should have a knowledge of English.
They are required to have completed apprentice training in the concerned trade or served as a mechanic or any equivalent post with two years of regular service in the appropriate technical branch of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
As for the age limit for the Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022, candidates must be between 18 and 25 years.
They must note that age relaxation will be provided for reserved category candidates according to government norms.
Candidates can expect a salary/ pay scale of level 2 (Rs 19,900-Rs 63,200).
For more information on the Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022, please visit joinindiannavy.gov.in.