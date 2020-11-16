Indian Army to Begin Recruitment in Secunderabad from 15 January

The Indian Army will be holding a recruitment really under the Unit Headquarters Quota at the AOC Centre, Secunderabad, from 19 January-28 February 2021.
According to the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), the recruitment rally will be conducted for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).
Sports trials for outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) will be held at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre Secunderabad at 8 am on 15 January 2021.
Outstanding sportsmen who have represented in the field of Boxing, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Swimming, Wrestling, Athletics and Kabbadi can participate along with their certificates of National or International competitions either at senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.
The qualifying age bracket for the Soldier GD category is 17-and-a-half to 21 years and for Soldier Tech (AT), Sol Clk/SKT & Sol Tdn categories is 17-and-a-half years to 23 years.
Published: 16 Nov 2020,08:04 PM IST