DRDO Recruitment 2022: 150 Apprentice Vacancies Available

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 150 Apprentice Vacancies
(Photo: istock)
A recruitment drive is being conducted by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, for a total of 150 apprentices for one year.
Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website of the RCI lab at rcilab.in and apply for the same as the application process has commenced on 25 January 2022.
Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the DRDO recruitment 2022 is 7 February 2022. All interested candidates are urged to apply as soon as possible, considering there are only limited vacancies available.
In addition, candidates must note that the apprenticeship will be for a period of one year and will fall under three training categories, namely Graduate, Diploma, and ITI.
Vacancies available: 40
Educational qualifications: B.E/B.Tech in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical), B.Com and BSc
Vacancies available: 60
Educational qualifications: Diploma in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical).
Vacancies available: 50
Educational qualifications: ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, or Welder.
Candidates must note that all their qualifications must be from Indian institutions recognised by appropriate statutory authority.
Besides this, candidates must ensure that they have completed the registration of the B.E/BTech/Diploma on mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI trade apprentices, on apprenticeshipindia.org. This is important because this has been made mandatory by the DRDO for a candidate to be deemed eligible to apply for the DRDO recruitment 2022.
Please follow the step by step procedure given below to apply for the DRDO recruitment 2022.
Visit the official website for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex at rcilab.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'Engagement of Apprentices - 2021-22'
Here, choose the section you wish to apply for, for example, ITI Apprentice, Diploma/ Graduate Apprentice, etc
Click on 'Register' and enter the required details
Click on 'Apply' now under your preferred choice of apprenticeship
Submit your application and download the confirmation page of your application form
Take a printout for future reference too
Candidates must note that the selection of candidates will be done on their performance in the academic merit/written test/interview, as well as the documents they have submitted for verification.
For more updates regarding the DRDO recruitment 2022, please visit rcilab.in.
