In Scholarship Scam, All Streets Lead CBI to Jharkhand’s Chatra

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the Pre-Matric scholarship scam has found that online forms of multiple fake beneficiaries were filled in Jharkhand’s Chatra District, reported The Indian Express.
According to the report, the CBI team came to know about the locations after tracking down the IP addresses from which they were filled.
In the report, unnamed CBI officials said that they had quizzed a few local residents, who said they know about the people who had filled these forms and “pointed to various households in Line Mohalla.”
The locality in Chatra, the report says, had already come under the glare of the police in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. The police claims one Mohammad Sadiq and his associates are masterminds in the scam.
The report revealed how the scam had spanned the length and breadth of Bihar and involved schools in Assam and Punjab as well.
(With input from The Indian Express.)
