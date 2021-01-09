UGC Paves Way for IITs and IoEs to Set Up Campuses Abroad 

Institutes of Eminence (IoE) can establish campuses on foreign land after receiving no-objection certificates from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, reported The Indian Express.
The development, which is enshrined in the National Education Policy, 2020, was made possible after the University Grants Commission made certain amendments to its regulations.
India has around 18 Institutes of Eminence, including IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay.
However, the amendments state that the IoEs will have to ensure that the norms and standards of the offshore campus are same as the ones in their establishments at home.
Moreover, the functioning and efficiency of these offshore campuses will be subject to review by an Empowered Experts Committee. Upon review, if the committee is “not satisfied with the performance of the off shore campus, it may recommend discontinuation of the campus to the central government.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
