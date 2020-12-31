IIT Madras HSSEE Exam Date, Fees, Pattern: All You Need to Know

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has released the application form for the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSSEE) 2021.

Students who clear the entrance test will be eligible to take admission to the five-year integrated Master of Arts (MA) programme — integrated MA in development studies and integrated MA in English studies. A total of 58 seats are sanctioned for the programme.

The first two years of the curriculum are common to all the students after which they branch out into the two streams. Allocation of streams will be based on students’ preferences, their academic performance during the first three semesters, and availability of seats under each stream, as per the official notice.

Candidates who have cleared Class 12 or equivalent level of education can apply for the entrance test. Candidates whose date of birth falls on or after 1 October 1996 are eligible for HSEE 2021. However, in the case of SC, ST and PwD candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed by five years.