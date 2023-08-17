IIT JAM 2024 Registrations to Begin On September 5 At jam.iitm; Website Launched

JAM 2024 registration process is set to take place in September 2023 for all candidates.
The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay launched the JAM 2024 website yesterday, 16 August 2023. The IIT JAM exam 2024 is expected to be conducted on 11 February 2024. Interested candidates who are eligible for the Joint Admission test for Masters 2024 can check the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.
The X post post of IIT Bombay read, "GATE-JAM office, IIT Bombay announces the launch of the Joint Admission test for Masters 2024 website https://jam.iitb.ac.in by IIT Madras. Application portal is expected to open by 5th Sept 2023. All eligible students and other aspirants are encouraged to apply."
The registrations for JAM 2024 will start on 5 September and the last date to fill and submit the JAM Application Form 2024 is 13 October 2023.
Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are in the final year of their undergraduate courses are eligible to appear for JAM 012 exam.
Foreign nationals possessing Indian degrees are also eligible to apply.
Candidates who qualify in JAM 2024 will be eligible to apply for admission to the Academic programmes of the Admitting Institutes if they fulfill the Eligibility Requirements and Minimum Educational Qualifications.
Visit the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the 'JAM 2024 Registration' link.
A new web page will pop up, enter your details to register yourself and create your login credentials.
Log in using the same credentials and fill the application form.
Then submit the application and download the confirmation page
Take the printout for further use.
