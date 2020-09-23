IIT Delhi Introduces New B.Tech Course in Computation Mechanics

Students qualifying JEE Advanced in 2020 will be able to apply for a new programme named B. Tech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics, the premiere engineering institute said on Wednesday, 23 September. According to IIT Delhi, the new programme will be run by the Department of Department of Applied Mechanics and will be available to students from the 2020-21 academic session. Professor Sanjeev Sanghi, HoD, Applied Mechanics, said that the course is best suited for those looking for core engineering jobs as well as those planning to pursue higher studies.

“The graduates of this programme are likely to find the best technical jobs in core engineering and will also be very apt candidates for higher studies like Master’s and PhD in IIT Delhi as well as other leading national and international educational institutions,” Professor Sanjeev Sanghi, HoD, Applied Mechanics

Maintaining that the course has been designed in consultation with industry experts, Prof Sanghi said that once students complete the new course, they will be able to find employment opportunities in “sectors such as defence, aerospace, automotive, shipping, bio-mechanics and bio-medical devices, off-shore structures etc.”

One of its type academic programme in engineering at the undergraduate level, B. Tech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics aims to: Provide depth in addressing fundamental engineering questions.

Expose students to recent trends in computational techniques and experiments.

Provide a strong grounding in the fundamentals of engineering mechanics, along with the tools to address areas such as Biomechanics, Nanomechanics, Constitutive Modeling at Multiple Length and Time Scales, Parallel Processing for Mechanics Problems, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence in Mechanics

Students will be exposed to basic fundamentals of all aspects of mechanics, including classical aspects like theoretical and experimental mechanics and the latest in computational techniques including Finite Element Method (FEM) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).