IIM Indore, MP Govt to Develop Video Training Modules for Teachers

These online modules would also help in developing teaching skills among the instructors by using internet-based tools. This initiative has been tied up with Madhya Pradesh’s CM Rise programme.

All the training modules will have 12 videos of seven-minute each, which are expected to be shared with teachers via WhatsApp.

The videos are accompanied by reading material to be read before and after the videos. Each video is followed by Multiple-Choice-Based Questions (MCQs). Teachers can only proceed to the next module, once they clear the MCQ round.