BTEUP Results 2023: UP Polytechnic Diploma 2nd, 4th & 6th Semester Result Out

BTEUP 2023: UP Polytechnic Result Declared
(Photo: iStock)
Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education has released the BTEUP Result 2023 for even semester examination / annual examination / special back paper examination yesterday, 12 September 2023. The candidates who appeared for BTEUP exams can check and download the scorecards on the official site of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.
As per the official statement, a total of 283121 students had registered for the examination, in which 152805 students were registered in the semester system, 122579 in the annual system and 7737 students for the special back paper. 10328 students did not sit for the exam and a total of 272793 students appeared in the examination. The pass percentage for the students is 66.8 percent.
Devesh Chaturvedi from Varanasi secured the first position in the semester examination in the Engineering stream with 87.71 percent followed by Shubham Singh with 86.27 percent and Raj Kishore Singh Yadav with 86.01 percent.
In the annual examination, Ritesh Singh and Enul Parveen became the toppers with 87.91 percent marks followed by Ali in the second position with 86.35 percent marks and Deepanjali of Kannauj in third position with 85.37 percent marks.
In the semester system, Shruti Singh of the Fashion Designing & Garment Technology branch of Government Women's Polytechnic, Lucknow, topped the exam with 87.83 percent marks followed by Neelakshi Pandey in the second position with 87.43 percent, and Deeksha Yadav came third with 85.70 percent.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined