BTEUP Results 2023: UP Polytechnic Diploma 2nd, 4th & 6th Semester Result Out

Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education has released the BTEUP Result 2023 for even semester examination / annual examination / special back paper examination yesterday, 12 September 2023. The candidates who appeared for BTEUP exams can check and download the scorecards on the official site of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.

As per the official statement, a total of 283121 students had registered for the examination, in which 152805 students were registered in the semester system, 122579 in the annual system and 7737 students for the special back paper. 10328 students did not sit for the exam and a total of 272793 students appeared in the examination. The pass percentage for the students is 66.8 percent.