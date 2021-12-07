IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key, Response Sheet Expected Soon

IIM CAT 2021 Answer key and response sheet expected to be out soon on iimcat.ac.in.
(Photo: The Quint)
Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) conducted Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Sunday, 28 November 2021. Answer key for the same is expected to be out soon.
According to a report by NDTV, answer key for CAT 2021 is expected to be released this week by Sunday, 12 December.
Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check the answer key from the official website of IIM CAT: iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2021 question paper and response sheet of the candidates will also be released along with the answer key.
Visit the official website of IIM CAT: iimcat.ac.in
Click on 'Login' under 'registered candidate login'
Enter your user ID and password
Click on Login
Answer key, question paper, and response sheet link will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answer key. Challenges made by them will be verified, and incorporated in the final answer key, if found correct. The result of the IIM CAT 2021 will be prepared on the basis on the basis of final answer key.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)