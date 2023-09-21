IGNOU TEE December 2023: Application Date Extended To 15 October; Steps To Apply

IGNOU TEE exam application date extended December session
(Photo: iStock)
Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has extended the time period, allowing students more time to submit their applications for the IGNOU December TEE 2023. The official notice has been released on the IGNOU's website at ignou.ac.in.
According to the schedule released, students have to submit the exam forms for the December 2023 Term-end Examination, for both ODL and online programs, by 15 October 2023. The students will not have to pay any extra fees for the extension.
IGNOU released an official notice on Twitter that read, "The last day for submitting the Online Examination Form for the Term-end Examination, December 2023, without late fees, is now extended to October 15, 2023, for ODL & OL (Online) programs."
Students who have taken submissions between September 1 and 30, 2023, for the December 2022 admission cycle will incur a fee of Rs 200 per course while students admitted from January 2023 onwards will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for each theory course and separate practical fees.
For submissions made between October 1 and 20 this year until December 2022 will be charged Rs 200 per course, along with a late fee of Rs 500. Students admitted from January 2023 will pay varying fees for practical courses - Rs 300 per course for up to 4 credits course and Rs 500 per course for above 4 credits.
For submissions between October 1 and 31, 2023, students admitted until December 2022 will have to pay Rs 200 per course with a late fee of Rs 1,100 while the students for January 2023 will have to pay the project fees with rates set at Rs 300 per course for up to 4 credits and Rs 500 per course for above 4 credits.
Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at ignou.ac.in.
On the homepage, search for "Examination" or "Student Support" section on the IGNOU website. Then click on proceed
Within the Examination section, click on a link or tab related to the December TEE 2023 Exam Form.
Carefully read all the instructions on the exam form page before filling the examination form.
Fill up the online exam form with accurate personal, program, and course details.
Upload necessary documents like a recent photograph and signature as per the prescribed format and size.
Submit the application online after verifying all the details.
Pay the application exam fee online and take a printout of the confirmation page.
Take a printout of the submitted application and any payment receipts for your records
