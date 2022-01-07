IGNOU TEE December 2021 Exams Postponed Due to COVID Spike

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday, 6 January, announced the postponement of IGNOU December Term-end Examinations 2021.

The exams have been postponed due to increase in Covid-19 cases. They were scheduled to be conducted from 20 January to 23 February 2022.

"Consequent upon the outburst and infectious growth of the new variant of coronavirus. i.e. Omicron and the weekend curfews in various parts of the country, the December 2021 Term-end Examinations of the Indira Gandhi National Open University scheduled to be held from 20th January 2022 to 23rd February 2022 have been postponed till further notification," reads the official notice released by IGNOU.