IGNOU June TEE 2023 Final Date Sheet Released; Steps to Download Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has released the final date sheet for June TEE 2023 exam on the official website. The TEE 2023 exam is to be conducted by IGNOU itself. As per the schedule, the term-end examination will begin on 1 June and it will conclude on 6 July 2023.

The TEE 2023 examination will be conducted in two shifts- the morning shift will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who have registered themselves for the IGNOU June TEE 2023 examination can visit the official website ignou.ac.in to check and download the date sheet.