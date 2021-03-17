IGNOU January Session Re-Registration Extended Till 31 March

Candidates who wish to re-register for the next year or semester can do it on IGNOU’s official website.
IGNOU Re-registration process for January session has been extended till 31 March. | Photo: onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, 16 March, announced the further extension of re-registration for its January 2021 session. The re-registration portal for the January session will now be open till 31 March.

Candidates who wish to re-register for the next year or semester can do it on IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.

How to Re-Register for IGNOU January 2021 Session?

  • Visit IGNOU’s official website: http://ignou.ac.in/.
  • Click on the ‘Re-Registration for January 2021 Session extended up to 31st March 2021’, and then on ‘proceed for re-registration'.
  • Register yourself using your relevant details. However, if you are already registered, then login using your registered username and password.
  • Key in all the relevant details in the application form.
  • Submit the application form and pay the fees.
  • Download and save the form for future use.

Direct link for IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration.

Re-registration is only for enrolled candidates. Students who are already enrolled in any undergraduate, postgraduate or semester-based programme can re-register themselves for the upcoming semester or year.

The re-registration process is like a re-admission process which the students need to go through in order to be eligible for the upcoming semester or year.

