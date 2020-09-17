IGNOU Admission 2020: Application Deadline Pushed to 30 September

Eligible candidates can apply for the courses directly on the university website- ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday, 16 September, announced that the last date of admission for all Bachelors, Masters and Diploma courses has been extended to 30 September.

As per the official IGNOU notice, extension of deadline does not apply to certificate and semester-based courses MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all certificate and awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

However, the last date of admission to the CMAD (Certificate in Mobile Application Development) programme is 30 September.