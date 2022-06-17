IDBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1544 Posts Till 17 June

Today is the last day to apply for IDBI recruitment 2022
(Photo: iStock)
Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited interested candidates to apply for the government bank job for the post of Executives (on contract) and for admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade- A.
The registration began from 3 June and the last date to apply for the posts is today, 17 June 2022.
IDBI Executive Recruitment 2022 and IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 is strictly on all India basis. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test followed by document verification and medical test.
The candidates willing to sit for the exam will have to register themselves on the official website ie idbibank.in.
The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1044 vacancies for IDBI Executive Posts and 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts.
IDBI Online Registration Starting- 3 June 2022
IDBI Online Registration Last Date- 17 June 2022
IDBI Executive Exam Date- 9 July 2022
Admission to IDBI Bank PGBDF 2022-23- 23 July 2022
Executive - 1044 (UR-418, SC-175, ST-79, EWS-104, PH- 41) Graduate
Assistant Manager (PGDBF) - 500 (UR-200, SC-121, ST-28, OBC-101, EWS-50, PH-20)
Executives (on Contract) - 20 to 25 years
IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 - 21 to 28 years
Visit the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in.
On the homepage, click on Careers and then Current Openings
Click on the link that reads “Recruitment of Executives on Contract-2022”
Click on "Apply Online" and you will be redirected to a new page.
Enter your personal, and educational details correctly.
Pay the required application fee and submit the application form.
Submit the application and download it for future reference.