ICSI To Declare Results of CS Foundation Exam, CSEET Today: Here's How To Check

ICSI to declare the results of CS Foundation Exam 2021 and the CSEET 2022 on icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to declare the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Foundation Programme Examination December 2021 and the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 on Wednesday, 19 January. The results will be declared at 4 pm.
Candidates who had appeared for any of the aforementioned exams can check their results on the official website of the ICSI: icsi.edu. In addition to the results, the ICSI will also release the subject-wise break-up of marks of candidates.
Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.
Click on the ICSI CS Foundation result 2021 or CSEET result 2022 links on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your registered credentials and log in.
Your ICSI CS Foundation/CSEET result will appear on the screen.
Check your subject-wise break-up of marks.
Save the result for future reference.
"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading," reads the official notice released by the ICSI.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the ICSI.
