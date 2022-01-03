ICSI CS Executive, Professional and Foundation June 2022 Exam Dates Announced

ICSI CS Executive, Professional and Foundation timetable released
ICSI CS June 2022 Exam: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the dates of Company Secretary (CS) June 2022 exams. The time table/ date sheet of the same has been uploaded on the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.
The scheduled has been released for CS Foundation programme June 2022 exam, and CS Executive & Professional exam, June 2022.
CS Foundation Exam June 2022
15 June: Paper 1 (09:30 am to 11 am)
15 June: Paper 2 (04 m to 05:30 pm)
16 June: Paper 3 (09:30 am to 11 am)
16 June: Paper 4 (04 m to 05:30 pm)
CS Executive Exam June 2022
1 June: Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Module 1)
2 June: Securities Laws and Capital Markets (Module 2)
3 June: Company law (Module 1)
4 June: Economic, Business and Commercial Laws (Module 2)
6 June: Setting up of Business Entities and Closure (Module 1)
7 June: Corporate and Management Accounting (OMR Based) (Module 2)
8 June: Tax Laws (OMR Based) (Module 1)
9 June: Financial and Strategic Management (OMR Based) (Module 2)
CS Professional Exam June 2022
1 June: Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics (Module 1)
2 June: Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due Diligence (Module 2)
3 June: Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges (Module 3)
4 June: Advanced Tax Laws (Module 1)
6 June: Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding – up (Module 2)
7 June: Multidisciplinary Case Studies (Open Book Exam) (Module 3)
8 June: Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Module 1)
9 June: Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances and Remedies (Module 2)
10 June: Elective Exam (Module 3)
All candidates must note that CS Executive and Professional Exams are scheduled to be conducted from 09 am to 12 noon.
For more detail about CS Exam June 2022, candidates are advised to check the official website of ICSI.
