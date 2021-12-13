ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam Admit Card Released out on icsi.edu and icsi.indiaeducation.net
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card/ hall ticket of Company Secretaries (CS) Executive and Professional Programme Examination, December 2021 session.
Candidates who gave registered to appear for the same can download their admit card from the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu or icsi.indiaeducation.net
Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu or icsi.indiaeducation.net
Click on 'E-Admit Card for CS Executive & Professional Programme (Old & New Syllabus) December, 2021 Examination' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your 17 digit registration number
Click on 'Get Admit Card'
Your CS exam admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future reference
Students are advised to carefully check the particulars mentioned in their admit cards, i.e. name, photograph, signature, registration number, stage of exam, examination centre, medium, module, date and timings of examination.
In case of any query or discrepancy, candidates must immediately contact ICSI on 0120-4522000 or through grievance portal at support.icsi.edu.
Candidates appearing for CS exams are also required to download 'Self Declaration Form' along with their admit card and fill the same carefully. According to the official notice, it should be submitted compulsorily by candidates to the Superintendent of Examination centre on the first day of exams.
