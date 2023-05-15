HBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared at bseh.org.in; Steps to Download Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019HBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared at bseh.org.in; Steps to Download Here

Candidates can check the HBSE 12th result 2023 at bseh.org.in
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

HBSE has released the 10th and 12th results 2023

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>HBSE has released the 10th and 12th results 2023</p></div>

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) have released the HBSE 12th board results 2023 today, 15 May 2023 at around 3 PM. The board had recently informed about the HBSE 10th & 12th result 2023 date though the exact time for the result was announced few hours before the result declaration.

Candidates who appeared for HBSE 12th exams can go through their scores on the official website – bseh.org.in. They can also download the scorecard for future use.

The HBSE board results 2023 for Classes 12 have been released online first. Candidates must go through their scores and personal details printed on the result properly to check if there are any mistakes. Check the steps below to download the HBSE 12th result 2023.

How To Download HSBE 12th Result 2023?

  1. Visit the Official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

  2. On the homepage, click on HBSE 12th Result 2023 link

  3. Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth to login

  4. The HBSE 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

  5. You can check and download the result

  6. Make sure to take a printout for future use

