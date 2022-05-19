ICSI CSEET Result for May 2022 Released on the Official Website of ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ISCI) has released the ISCI CSEET Results for May 2022 on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check their results on the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu.

The written examination for the ISCI CSEET was conducted on 7 and 9 May 2022 at various exam centers across the country. The formal result or mark sheet of the CSEET has been uploaded on the website so that the candidates can download it from there.

There will be no physical copy of the results or mark sheets.