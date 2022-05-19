ICSI CSEET Result for May 2022 Released on the Official Website of ICSI

ICSI CSEET May results has been released on 18 May 2022 and candidates can check results on icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ISCI) has released the ISCI CSEET Results for May 2022 on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.
Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check their results on the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu.
The written examination for the ISCI CSEET was conducted on 7 and 9 May 2022 at various exam centers across the country. The formal result or mark sheet of the CSEET has been uploaded on the website so that the candidates can download it from there.
There will be no physical copy of the results or mark sheets.
Visit the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'ICSI CSEET May Result 2022.'
You will be directed to a new page.
Enter your login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI for more updates on the results.
