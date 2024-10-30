ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2024 Out: How to Download the Hall Tickets at icsi.edu?

advertisement
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2024 exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, using their registration number and date of birth.
The CSEET 2024 exam is scheduled for 9 November 2024. The admit card will contain crucial information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam center details (including address and timings), photograph, signature, exam date, and important instructions.
ICSI has provided a direct link for downloading the admit card and detailed instructions on their website. Candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards well in advance and familiarize themselves with the exam day guidelines.
Go to the official website, icsi.edu.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit options.
Your admit card will be displayed.
Download, save, and print a hard copy of admit card for future reference.
