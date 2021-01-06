ICSI CSEET 2021 Mock Test Details Released, Check Steps Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday, 6 January, released log in details for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) mock exam.
The mock exam is being conducted to guide candidates who are appearing in the remote proctored mode based exams on 9 January. The candidates can appear for the test at icsi.org by entering their login details.
The ICSI will also be conducting another mock test for candidates on 7 January who were unable to appear for the mock test on 6 January.
The batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test to be conducted on 7 January will be communicated by email/SMS to the candidates separately.
All candidates are advised to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop, using which they will appear for the mock test/CSEET.
The candidates are advised to check their internet connections for any disruptions. The result of the mock test will be released instantly.
According to the new paper pattern, the computer-based MCQ portion of the online test forming part of the CSEET will remain the same as per the existing structure of the CSEET.
However, the viva-voice portion will not be applicable for the first CSEET and accordingly, paper 4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will contain questions on current affairs, presentation and communication skills, as per ICSI.
